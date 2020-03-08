GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 73, Junction City 34
JUNCTION CITY (34): Cienna Hartle 7, Alli Bedacht 6, Jada Fuller 6, Jillian Liebersbach 5, Faith Marshall 4, Ashlynn Long 2, Molly Nelson 2, Kendra Evans 2.
ASTORIA (73): Halle Helmersen 26, Brooklynn Hankwitz 16, Kelsey Fausett 12, Kajsa Jackson 8, Hailey O'brien 5, Julia Norris 4, Sophie Long 2, Elle Espelien, Taileigh Cole, Kailee Fisher, Mollie Matthews, Shelby Rasmussen.
Junction C. 6 8 10 10—34
Astoria 15 28 16 14—73
Field goals: JC 14-26, Astoria 28-57. 3-Point FG: JC 1-7, Astoria 9-24. Free throws: JC 5-14, Astoria 8-12. Fouls: JC 9, Astoria 18. Turnovers: JC 33, Astoria 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gladstone 71, Seaside 67
SEASIDE (67): Ryan Hague 17, Brayden Johnson 14, Beau Johnson 9, Everest Sibony 8, Stephen Snyder 7, Gavin Rich 5, Ledger Pugh 3.
GLADSTONE (71): Jeremy De Voe 21, Brandon Wanlass 18, Sabastian Peiffer 14, Jude Ashpole 8, Ethan Bulisco 8, Thomas Tacha 2.
Seaside 24 12 9 22—67
Gladstone 21 20 12 18—71
Columbia Christian 64, Knappa 49
COLUMBIA (64): Isiah Mariscal 21, Moritz Hartwich 17, Freddie Jackson 11, Derek Valentine 6, C. Andre-Covington 4, Aydyn Razatdinov 3, Derrick Antoine 2, Jake Moody. Totals 21-56 18-29 64.
KNAPPA (49): Devin Hoover 15, Eli Takalo 14, Joe Ramvick 13, Kanai Phillip 3, Mason Westerholm 2, Logan Morrill 2, Tanner Jackson, Cameron Miethe. Totals 20-60 3-4 49.
Columbia 22 17 7 18—64
Knappa 3 10 16 20—49
3-pointers: Columbia 4-21 (Andre-Covington, Valentine, Mariscal, Razatdinov), Knappa 6-22 (Hoover 3, Takalo 2, Ramvick). Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Columbia 38 (Mariscal 11), Knappa 36 (Phillip 8). Assists: Columbia 8 (Jackson 4), Knappa 11 (Phillip 4). Fouls: Columbia 8, Knappa 21. Players of the Game: Isiah Mariscal, Columbia Christian; Eli Takalo, Knappa.
Toledo 69, Knappa 46
KNAPPA (46): Devin Hoover 14, Mason Westerholm 10, Kanai Phillip 9, Eli Takalo 7, Joe Ramvick 2, Brandon Gale 2, Tanner Jackson 1, Shane McMahan 1, Logan Morrill, Carter Morrill, Mark Miller, Cameron Miethe. Totals 16-48 11-16 46.
TOLEDO (69): Conner Marchant 28, Mason McAlpine 18, Jaxon Rozewski 10, Clifton Howard 8, Larell Covington 3, Gunner Rothenberger 2, Markus Cross, Bubba Barnhart, Kellen Howard, Garrett Hinds, Hayden Thomas, Anden Lawson. Totals 24-51 10-16 69.
Knappa 21 9 7 9—46
Toledo 18 23 16 12—69
3-pointers: Knappa 3-15 (Westerholm 2, Hoover), Toledo 11-26 (McAlpine 5, Marchant 4, Howard 2. Fouled out: Knappa, Ramvick. Rebounds: Knappa 22 (Takalo 6), Toledo 37 (Rozewski 13). Assists: Knappa 7 (Phillip 3), Toledo 10 (Marchant 4). Fouls: Knappa 13, Toledo 14. Players of the Game: Conner Marchant, Toledo; Devin Hoover, Knappa.
