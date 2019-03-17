PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Seaside at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Clatskanie, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Astoria at North Marion, TBA
Boys golf — Astoria at North Marion, TBA
TUESDAY
Baseball — Astoria at St. Helens, 5 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton, 4 p.m.
Softball — Yamhill-Carlton at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Warrenton 20, Nestucca 10
W: Mia McFadden (2 K's, 6 walks). L: Olivia Leslie (3 K's, 13 walks). RBI: Nes, McKillip 5, Royster 2, Leslie, Ozuna; War, Miethe 4, Kapua 3, Ramsey 2, Kadera 2, Bussert 2, McFadden 2, Thomas, Dyer, Mossman. 2B: Nes, McKillip 2; War, Kapua. HBP: Nes, Houck; War, McFadden. LOB: Nestucca 9, Warrenton 10.
BASEBALL
North Marion 13, Astoria 3
Marquez, Christensen (3), Gra.Henry (4); Rush, Junes (6), Moore (7), Kaul (7). W: Christensen. L: Rush. RBI: NM, Gra.Henry 6, Iliyn, Gri.Henry, Hauser, I.Hansen, Jimenez; Ast, Matthews 3. 2B: NM, Iliyn, I.Hansen; Ast, Rush. HR: NM, Gra.Henry; Ast, Matthews. LOB: North Marion 10, Astoria 4.
Centralia 4, Seaside 2
Wood, Cabrera (7); Thompson, Johnson (3). W: Wood. L: Thompson. RBI: Cen, Kirner, Teitzel; Sea, Jantes. 2B: Sea, Johnson. HBP: Cen, Beairsto, Erickson. DP: Seaside. LOB: Centralia 8, Seaside 7.
Seaside 14, Corbett 0
Horvath; McFadden, Westerholm (5). W: McFadden. L: Horvath. RBI: Sea, Thompson 4, Meyer 3, Johnson 2, Fenton, Jantes, Morris. 2B: Sea, Jantes, Thompson. HBP: Sea, McFadden.
Warrenton 12, Nestucca 2
Richwine, Blackburn (3), Johnson (4) and Hurliman; Jackson and Morrow. W: Jackson. L: Blackburn. 2B: War, Morrow 2, Little, Herrera. HR: War, Morrow.
