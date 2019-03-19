PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Seaside at Molalla, 6 p.m.
Softball — North Marion at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Perrydale at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Girls golf — Astoria at Tillamook, 11 a.m.
Boys golf — Astoria at Seaside (Gearhart GC), 1 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball — Mark Morris at Astoria, 4 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Clatskanie, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Northwest League relays, at Neah-Kah-Nie, TBA
BASEBALL
Astoria 7, St. Helens 0
Astoria 002 113 0—7 7 4
St. Helens 000 000 0—0 4 1
Edwards, Olson (5), McVicker (5), Klein (5); Reed, Moore (7). W: Reed. L: Kaleb. RBI: Ast, Feldman 3, Johnson, Rush, Stutznegger. 2B: Ast, Stutznegger. HR: Ast, Feldman. HBP: SH, Jacobi. LOB: Astoria 5, St. Helens 10.
Warrenton 2, Tillamook 0
Tillamook 000 000 0—0 3 1
Warrenton 000 200 x—2 5 1
Wilkes and Biancofiore; Knight, Jackson (7) and Morrow. W: Knight. L: Wilkes. S: Jackson. RBI: War, Kapua, Falls.
SOFTBALL
Astoria 6, Yamhill-Carlton 2
Yamhill 002 000 0—2 2 6
Astoria 020 121 x—6 5 1
W: Julia Norris (10 K's, 2 walks). L: Kyli Nagode (10 K's, 0 walks). RBI: Ast, Norris, Biederman, Barendse. 2B: YC, Bell. HBP: Ast, Helmersen, Norris. LOB: Yamhill-Carlton 2, Astoria 5.
