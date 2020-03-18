Pre-Season Coaches Polls
(First place votes in parentheses)
4A Baseball
1. Hidden Valley (4) 78
2. Henley (2) 76
3. LaGrande (1) 71
4. Banks (3) 57
5. North Marion 52
6. Gladstone 40
7. Astoria 34
8. Baker/Powder Valley 30
9. Junction City 26
10. Philomath 20
Others receiving votes: Marist Catholic 15, Valley Catholic 15, Newport 11.
3A Baseball
1. La Pine (6) 104
2. Santiam Christian (1) 85
3. Brookings-Harbor (3) 84
4. Warrenton (1) 64
5. Pleasant Hill (1) 53
6. Horizon Christian 40
7. Joseph 26
8. Taft 24
9. Irrigon 22
10. Rainier 20
Others receiving votes: Burns 19, Cascade Christian 14, Sutherlin 11, Vale 11.
2A/1A Baseball
1. Kennedy (4) 130
2. Umpqua Valley Christian (6) 126
3. Knappa (5) 123
4. Reedsport (1) 100
5. Monroe 70
6. Grant Union 59
7. Bandon (1) 49
8. Toledo 49
9. North Douglas/Yoncalla 40
10. Regis 32
Others receiving votes: Glide 25, Nestucca 19.
4A Softball
1. La Grande (9) 99
2. Henley 86
3. Junction City (1) 66
4. Banks 63
5. Marist Catholic 40
6. Sweet Home 38
7. Philomath 30
8. McLoughlin/Griswold 28
9. Gladstone 23
10. Elmira 17
Others receiving votes: Cascade 13, North Marion 12.
3A Softball
1. Clatskanie (10) 108
2. Cascade Christian 78
3. Dayton 77
4. Taft 60
5. Rainier 57
6. South Umpqua 53
7. Harrisburg 34
8. Blanchet Catholic (1) 33
9. Yamhill-Carlton 32
10. Santiam Christian 16
Others receiving votes: Vale 15, Scio 12.
2A/1A Softball
1. Kennedy (5) 151
2. North Douglas (10) 142
3. Union/Cove (1) 82
4. Central Linn 77
5. Toledo 75
6. Grant Union (1) 67
7. Vernonia 49
8. Lakeview 35
9. Weston-McEwen 33
10. Oakland 31
Others receiving votes: Monroe 26, Glide 16, Bonanza 15, Knappa 15, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 12.
