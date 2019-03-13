PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Knappa at Warrenton, 4 p.m.
Softball — Gladstone at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Naselle at Knappa, 4 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — North Marion at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Warrenton, 4 p.m.
Softball — Seaside at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Warrenton, 4 p.m.
Track — Astoria at Cotton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Grant, 4:30 p.m.
