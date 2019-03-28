PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Warrenton at Santiam Christian, 4 p.m.

Softball — Warrenton at Union Spring Bash, TBA

Seaside tournament (at Broadway Field)

Friday's schedule

11 a.m.: North Marion vs. Seaside

1 p.m.: Umatilla vs. Astoria

7 p.m.: Umatilla vs. Seaside

SATURDAY

Softball — Warrenton at Union Spring Bash, TBA

Seaside tournament

Saturday's schedule

11 a.m.: North Eugene vs. Astoria

3 p.m.: North Eugene vs. Seaside

5 p.m.: Woodburn vs. Astoria

SOFTBALL

Knappa 6, Heppner 0

Knappa 220 200 0—6 10 1

Heppner 000 000 0—0 2 6

W: Madelynn Weaver (14 K's, 1 walk). L: Eva Martin (1 K, 4 walks). RBI: Kna, Hendrickson 2, Dietrichs, Weaver. 3B: Kna, Weaver. LOB: Knappa 12, Heppner 4.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.