PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Warrenton at Santiam Christian, 4 p.m.
Softball — Warrenton at Union Spring Bash, TBA
Seaside tournament (at Broadway Field)
Friday's schedule
11 a.m.: North Marion vs. Seaside
1 p.m.: Umatilla vs. Astoria
7 p.m.: Umatilla vs. Seaside
SATURDAY
Softball — Warrenton at Union Spring Bash, TBA
Seaside tournament
Saturday's schedule
11 a.m.: North Eugene vs. Astoria
3 p.m.: North Eugene vs. Seaside
5 p.m.: Woodburn vs. Astoria
SOFTBALL
Knappa 6, Heppner 0
Knappa 220 200 0—6 10 1
Heppner 000 000 0—0 2 6
W: Madelynn Weaver (14 K's, 1 walk). L: Eva Martin (1 K, 4 walks). RBI: Kna, Hendrickson 2, Dietrichs, Weaver. 3B: Kna, Weaver. LOB: Knappa 12, Heppner 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.