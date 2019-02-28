PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Boys basketball — 2A state tournament: Knappa vs. Columbia Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — 3A state tournament: TBA vs. Warrenton, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball — 4A state playoffs: Seaside at Baker, 4 p.m.; Marist at Astoria, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball — 4A state playoff: Sisters at Seaside, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 53, Oakland 50
Knappa (53): Timber Engblom 29, Eli Takalo 9, Ty Vanderburg 4, Devin Hoover 3, Kanai Phillip 3, Mason Westerholm 3, Joe Ramvick 2, Tristin Wallace.
Oakland (50): Colton Brownson 12, Austin Madden 8, Triston Mask 8, Noah Strempel 8, Jacob Brooksby 6, Hunter Reynolds 6, Zach Cummings 2, Chandler Miller, Ethan Roberson.
Knappa 18 10 17 8—53
Oakland 11 17 8 14—50
Field goals: Knappa 22-54, Oakland 18-48. 3-point FG: Knappa 2-11 (Hoover, Westerholm), Oakland 9-23 (Brownson 2, Strempel 2, Mask 2, Reynolds 2, Brooksby). Free throws: Knappa 7-15, Oakland 5-15. Fouls: Knappa 15, Oakland 15. Fouled out: None. Assists: Knappa 6 (Phillip 3), Oakland 8 (Strempel 3). Rebounds: Knappa 36 (Ramvick 8), Oakland 34 (Brooksby 8). Steals: Knappa 11 (Engblom 5), Oakland 9. Turnovers: Knappa 16, Oakland 19.
Moda Players of the Game: Timber Engblom (Knappa), Colton Brownson (Oakland).
