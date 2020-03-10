Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY — 4A State Tournament

at Forest Grove HS

Girls

1:30: Cottage Grove vs. Philomath

3:15: La Grande vs. Astoria

6:30: North Marion vs. Hidden Valley

8:15: Valley Catholic vs. Baker

Boys

1:30: Gladstone vs. Marist Catholic

3:15: Stayton vs. Henley

6:30: Klamath Union vs. Philomath

8:15: Woodburn vs. North Marion

State Tournament Results

3A Girls

Championship

Clatskanie 51, Sutherlin 40

Third/Fifth

Burns 49, Brookings-Harbor 41

Fourth/Sixth

Vale 34, Willamina 33

2A Girls

Championship

Kennedy 48, Monroe 26

Third/Fifth

Bandon 56, Union 34

Fourth/Sixth

Coquille 51, Central Linn 34

3A Boys

Championship

Oregon Episcopal 35, Cascade Christian 33

Third/Fifth

Creswell 73, St. Mary's 68

Fourth/Sixth

Salem Academy 45, De La Salle 43

2A Boys

Championship

Toledo 58, Western Christian 48

Third/Fifth

Columbia Christian 64, Knappa 49

Fourth/Sixth

Santiam 60, Oakland 43

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.