Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY — 4A State Tournament
at Forest Grove HS
Girls
1:30: Cottage Grove vs. Philomath
3:15: La Grande vs. Astoria
6:30: North Marion vs. Hidden Valley
8:15: Valley Catholic vs. Baker
Boys
1:30: Gladstone vs. Marist Catholic
3:15: Stayton vs. Henley
6:30: Klamath Union vs. Philomath
8:15: Woodburn vs. North Marion
State Tournament Results
3A Girls
Championship
Clatskanie 51, Sutherlin 40
Third/Fifth
Burns 49, Brookings-Harbor 41
Fourth/Sixth
Vale 34, Willamina 33
2A Girls
Championship
Kennedy 48, Monroe 26
Third/Fifth
Bandon 56, Union 34
Fourth/Sixth
Coquille 51, Central Linn 34
3A Boys
Championship
Oregon Episcopal 35, Cascade Christian 33
Third/Fifth
Creswell 73, St. Mary's 68
Fourth/Sixth
Salem Academy 45, De La Salle 43
2A Boys
Championship
Toledo 58, Western Christian 48
Third/Fifth
Columbia Christian 64, Knappa 49
Fourth/Sixth
Santiam 60, Oakland 43
