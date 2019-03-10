BOYS BASKETBALL
Banks 62, Seaside 56
SEA (56): Beau Johnson 19, Ryan Hague 17, Duncan Thompson 6, Brayden Johnson 6, Chase Januik 4, Payton Westerholm 2, Dylan Meyer 2.
BAN (62): Blake Gobel 24, Bret Cameron 13, Dakota Bunn 9, Jacob Slifka 7, Jarred Evans 5, Hayden Vandehey 2, Tyler Exline 2, Ryan Hiestand, Nathan Klein, Blake Markham.
Seaside 11 18 10 17—56
Banks 7 15 17 23—62
Field goals: Seaside 23-54, Banks 23-53. 3-point FG: Seaside 7-20 (Be.Johnson 5, Br.Johnson 2), Banks 6-13 (Cameron 3, Gobel 2, Evans). Free throws: Seaside 3-3, Banks 10-16. Fouls: Seaside 14, Banks 7. Assists: Seaside 17 (Januik 6), Banks 8 (three with 2). Rebounds: Seaside 26 (Hague 5), Banks 39 (Gobel 13). Steals: Seaside 6 (Januik 5), Banks 10 (Cameron 3). Turnovers: Seaside 11, Banks 13. Players of the Game: Beau Johnson (Seaside), Blake Gobel (Banks).
Seaside 49, Stayton 40
STA (40): Riley Nichol 18, Kaleb Anundi 12, Micah Jenkins 6, Logan Classen 4, Jordan Butler, Ben Rash, Jacob Axmaker.
SEA (49): Chase Januik 15, Payton Westerholm 14, Brayden Johnson 8, Beau Johnson 5, Ryan Hague 4, Duncan Thompson 3, Skye Higdon, Dylan Meyer.
Stayton 11 11 11 7—40
Seaside 11 12 15 11—49
Field goals: Stayton 15-41, Seaside 15-44. 3-point FG: Stayton 3-12 (Nichol 3), Seaside 8-26 (Januik 3, Westerholm 2, Br.Johnson 2, Be.Johnson). Free throws: Stayton 7-8, Seaside 11-17. Fouls: Stayton 16, Seaside 12. Fouled out: Stayton, Classen, Jenkins. Assists: Stayton 10 (Butler 4), Seaside 12 (Januik 5, Westerholm 5). Rebounds: Stayton 30 (Anundi 9), Seaside 29 (Westerholm 8). Steals: Stayton 1 (Rash), Seaside 5 (Br.Johnson 2). Turnovers: Stayton 14, Seaside 4. Players of the Game: Kaleb Anundi (Stayton), Chase Januik (Seaside).
Saturday's finals:
4A state tournament
Boys
Championship: Banks 62, Seaside 56
3rd/5th: Stayton 49, Woodburn 42
4th/6th: North Marion 77, Marist 65
Girls
Championship: Baker 51, Marist 48
3rd/5th: Newport 52, Philomath 40
4th/6th: North Marion 48, Banks 38
