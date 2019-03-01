GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warrenton 45, Vale 40
Vale (40): Matyson Siddoway 16, Emersyn Johnson 10, Lexi Schaffeld 5, Rachel Wolfe 4, Kyla Wright 3, Gracee Jacobs 2.
Warrenton (45): Kenzie Ramsey 17, Fernanda Alvarez 14, Claire Bussert 9, Avyree Miethe 3, Adriana Dejesus 2, Maria Heyen, Melia Kapua, Sagi Diego.
Vale 7 11 13 9—40
Warrenton 11 14 11 9—45
Field goals: Vale 16-47, Warrenton 16-54. 3-point FG: Vale 2-8 (Johnson 2), Warrenton 5-18 (Ramsey 5). Free throws: Vale 6-14, Warrenton 8-19. Fouls: Vale 16, Warrenton 19. Fouled out: None. Assists: Vale 10 (Johnson 4), Warrenton 10 (Bussert 7). Rebounds: Vale 41 (Johnson 8), Warrenton 40 (Alvarez 13). Steals: Vale 8 (Siddoway 4), Warrenton 14 (Bussert 4). Turnovers: Vale 22, Warrenton 16.
Moda Players of the Game: Matyson Siddoway (Vale), Fernanda Alvarez (Warrenton).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.