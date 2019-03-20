PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Mark Morris at Astoria, 4 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Clatskanie, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Northwest League relays, at Neah-Kah-Nie, TBA
FRIDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Ontario tournament, TBA
Softball — Estacada at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Tillamook at Warrenton, 3 p.m.
Boys golf — Seaside at The Dalles Invite, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Seaside at Ontario tournament, TBA; Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon
Softball — Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon
SOFTBALL
Game 1
Knappa 6, Perrydale 1
Perrydale 000 001 0—1 5 2
Knappa 000 105 x—6 12 0
W: Madelynn Weaver (14 K's, 3 walks). L: Nathalie Juarez. RBI: Per, Burbank; Kna, Corcoran 2, Dietrichs, Hellberg, Hendrickson, McCall. 2B: Per, Burbank; Kna, Hellberg 2, Corcoran. 3B: Kna, Hendrickson. LOB: Perrydale 6, Knappa 6.
Game 2
Perrydale 4, Knappa 3
Perrydale 300 010 0—4 4 1
Knappa 010 002 0—3 8 4
W: Nathalie Juarez (2 K's, 1 walk). L: Hannah Dietrichs (11 K's, 1 walk). RBI: Per, Freeborn 2, Lawrence, Burbank; Kna, Hellberg 2, Ramvick. 2B: Kna, Weaver. 3B: Lawrence 2, Freeborn. HR: Kna, Hellberg. HBP: Per, Junghans. LOB: Perrydale 5, Knappa 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.