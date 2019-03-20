PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Mark Morris at Astoria, 4 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Clatskanie, 4:30 p.m.

Track — Northwest League relays, at Neah-Kah-Nie, TBA

FRIDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Ontario tournament, TBA

Softball — Estacada at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Tillamook at Warrenton, 3 p.m.

Boys golf — Seaside at The Dalles Invite, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Ontario tournament, TBA; Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon

Softball — Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon

SOFTBALL

Game 1

Knappa 6, Perrydale 1

Perrydale 000 001 0—1 5 2

Knappa 000 105 x—6 12 0

W: Madelynn Weaver (14 K's, 3 walks). L: Nathalie Juarez. RBI: Per, Burbank; Kna, Corcoran 2, Dietrichs, Hellberg, Hendrickson, McCall. 2B: Per, Burbank; Kna, Hellberg 2, Corcoran. 3B: Kna, Hendrickson. LOB: Perrydale 6, Knappa 6.

Game 2

Perrydale 4, Knappa 3

Perrydale 300 010 0—4 4 1

Knappa 010 002 0—3 8 4

W: Nathalie Juarez (2 K's, 1 walk). L: Hannah Dietrichs (11 K's, 1 walk). RBI: Per, Freeborn 2, Lawrence, Burbank; Kna, Hellberg 2, Ramvick. 2B: Kna, Weaver. 3B: Lawrence 2, Freeborn. HR: Kna, Hellberg. HBP: Per, Junghans. LOB: Perrydale 5, Knappa 6.

