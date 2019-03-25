PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — at Stayton tournament: Astoria vs. Stayton, 3 p.m.; at Arizona Pride Classic: Arapahoe vs. Knappa, 9:30 a.m.; Centaurus vs. Knappa, 12:30 p.m.
Softball — at Sandy tournament: Elmira vs. Seaside, 1 p.m.; Reynolds vs. Seaside, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — at Stayton tournament: Astoria vs. Stayton, 4 p.m.
Track — Knappa at Canby all-comers meet, TBA
BASEBALL
Knappa 5, Washington 2
Knappa 014 000 0—5 9 1
Washington 200 000 0—2 7 3
W: Goodman. L: Harrington. 2B: Kna, Miethe. 3B: Kna, Lackey.
SOFTBALL
Silverton 14, Seaside 2
Silverton 563 00—14 6 4
Seaside 020 00—2 3 7
W: Mila Perez (2 K's, 0 walks). L: Emma Meyer (2 K's, 2 walks). RBI: Sea, Brown; Sil, Bliss 4, Asbell, Hefly. 2B: Sil, Bliss. HBP: Sil, Stutzman, Asbell, Hickam. LOB: Silverton 5, Seaside 4.
