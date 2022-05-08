Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Baseball — Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 4 p.m.

Softball — Dayton at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Catlin Gabel at Warrenton (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Tillamook (2), 11 a.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — Warrenton at Clatskanie (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Naselle at Warrenton, 4 p.m.

Track — Cowapa Championships (Scappoose High School), 2 p.m.

