Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball — Warrenton at Clatskanie (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Naselle at Warrenton, 4 p.m.

Track — Cowapa League Championships (Scappoose High School), 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Stayton at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Colton at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.

Track — Cowapa League Championships (Scappoose High School), 2 p.m.; 3A District 1 championships (Clatskanie High School); 2A District 1 championships (Portland Christian).

SATURDAY

Track — 3A District 1 championships (Clatskanie High School); 2A District 1 championships (Portland Christian).

OSAA Top 10 Rankings

4A Softball

1. Marist Catholic Spartans

2. Cascade Cougars

3. La Grande Tigers

4. Astoria Fishermen

5. Ontario Tigers

6. Stayton Eagles

7. Mazama Vikings

8. Henley Hornets

9. Marshfield Pirates

10. Estacada Rangers

2A/1A Softball

1. Grant Union Prospectors

2. Nestucca Bobcats

3. North Douglas Trojans

4. Union/Cove Bobcats

5. Knappa Loggers

6. Kennedy Trojans

7. Days Creek Wolves

8. Lakeview Honkers

9. Glide Wildcats

10. Toledo Boomers

3A Baseball

1. Cascade Christian Challengers

2. South Umpqua Lancers

3. Yamhill-Carlton Tigers

4. Santiam Christian Eagles

5. Pleasant Hill Billies

6. Brookings-Harbor Bruins

7. St. Mary's Crusaders

8. Warrenton Warriors

9. Blanchet Catholic Cavaliers

10. La Pine Hawks

2A/1A Baseball

1. Kennedy Trojans

2. Knappa Loggers

3. Umpqua Valley Christian

4. Dufur Rangers

5. Weston-McEwen TigerScots

6. St. Paul Buckaroos

7. Glide Wildcats

8. Bandon Tigers

9. Monroe Dragons

10. Western Christian Pioneers

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.