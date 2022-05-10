Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Baseball — Warrenton at Clatskanie (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Naselle at Warrenton, 4 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League Championships (Scappoose High School), 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Stayton at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Colton at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League Championships (Scappoose High School), 2 p.m.; 3A District 1 championships (Clatskanie High School); 2A District 1 championships (Portland Christian).
SATURDAY
Track — 3A District 1 championships (Clatskanie High School); 2A District 1 championships (Portland Christian).
OSAA Top 10 Rankings
4A Softball
1. Marist Catholic Spartans
2. Cascade Cougars
3. La Grande Tigers
4. Astoria Fishermen
5. Ontario Tigers
6. Stayton Eagles
7. Mazama Vikings
8. Henley Hornets
9. Marshfield Pirates
10. Estacada Rangers
2A/1A Softball
1. Grant Union Prospectors
2. Nestucca Bobcats
3. North Douglas Trojans
4. Union/Cove Bobcats
5. Knappa Loggers
6. Kennedy Trojans
7. Days Creek Wolves
8. Lakeview Honkers
9. Glide Wildcats
10. Toledo Boomers
3A Baseball
1. Cascade Christian Challengers
2. South Umpqua Lancers
3. Yamhill-Carlton Tigers
4. Santiam Christian Eagles
5. Pleasant Hill Billies
6. Brookings-Harbor Bruins
7. St. Mary's Crusaders
8. Warrenton Warriors
9. Blanchet Catholic Cavaliers
10. La Pine Hawks
2A/1A Baseball
1. Kennedy Trojans
2. Knappa Loggers
3. Umpqua Valley Christian
4. Dufur Rangers
5. Weston-McEwen TigerScots
6. St. Paul Buckaroos
7. Glide Wildcats
8. Bandon Tigers
9. Monroe Dragons
10. Western Christian Pioneers
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
