Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3 p.m.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.