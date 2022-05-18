Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Softball — Rainier at Warrenton, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Softball — Seaside at Mazama, 10 a.m.
TRACK
State Qualifiers
Girls
Astoria
100M: Ashley Sisley
200M: Ashley Sisley, Harlie Wiedmaier
800M: Ella Zilli
100 Hurdles: Maddie Sisley
400 Relay: Astoria
Discus: Jena Russell
Shot Put: Lily Meadows
Long Jump: Maddie Sisley
Triple Jump: Maddie Sisley
Pole Vault: Maevri Bergerson
Seaside
1,500M: Elise Seppa
High Jump: Megan Hornbeck
Warrenton
1,500M: Payten Buckelew
300 Hurdles: Caroline Grace Duncan
Shot Put: Julie Dornblueth
Triple Jump: Julia Dornblueth
Pole Vault: Julia Dornblueth
Jewell
High Jump: Brenna Shaw
Long Jump: Brenna Shaw
Triple Jump: Brenna Shaw
Boys
200M: Luke Cummings
110 Hurdles: Cameron Schauermann
1,600 Relay: Astoria
Discus: Colton McMaster
Shot Put: Colton McMaster
High Jump: Owen Williams
100M: Brady Jackson
Shot Put: Ryan Smith
Pole Vault: Cole Biamont
100M: Zakk Lundberg
200M: Phoenix Martin
400M: Phoenix Martin
1,500M: Zander Moha
3,000M: Zander Moha
110 Hurdles: Erik Cooley, Hunter Xochipiltecatl
300 Hurdles: Erik Cooley
400 Relay: Warrenton
1,600 Relay: Warrenton
Javelin: Hunter Xochipiltecatl, Jorge Lopez-Cruz
High Jump: Collin Klebe
Pole Vault: Niles Gramson, Collin Klebe
Knappa
1,500M: Isaiah Rodriguez, Joshua Peterson
3,000M: Isaiah Rodriguez, Joshua Peterson
3,000M: Nicholas Nikander
300 Hurdles: Andy Valdez
400 Relay: Jewell
High Jump: Justin Wammack
Pole Vault: Justin Wammack
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian.
