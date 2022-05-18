Prep Sports Schedule

FRIDAY

Softball — Rainier at Warrenton, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Softball — Seaside at Mazama, 10 a.m.

TRACK

State Qualifiers

Girls

Astoria

100M: Ashley Sisley

200M: Ashley Sisley, Harlie Wiedmaier

800M: Ella Zilli

100 Hurdles: Maddie Sisley

400 Relay: Astoria

Discus: Jena Russell

Shot Put: Lily Meadows

Long Jump: Maddie Sisley

Triple Jump: Maddie Sisley

Pole Vault: Maevri Bergerson

Seaside

1,500M: Elise Seppa

High Jump: Megan Hornbeck

Warrenton

1,500M: Payten Buckelew

300 Hurdles: Caroline Grace Duncan

Shot Put: Julie Dornblueth

Triple Jump: Julia Dornblueth

Pole Vault: Julia Dornblueth

Jewell

High Jump: Brenna Shaw

Long Jump: Brenna Shaw

Triple Jump: Brenna Shaw

Boys

Astoria

200M: Luke Cummings

110 Hurdles: Cameron Schauermann

400 Relay: Astoria

1,600 Relay: Astoria

Discus: Colton McMaster

Shot Put: Colton McMaster

High Jump: Owen Williams

Seaside

100M: Brady Jackson

Shot Put: Ryan Smith

Pole Vault: Cole Biamont

Warrenton

100M: Zakk Lundberg

200M: Phoenix Martin

400M: Phoenix Martin

1,500M: Zander Moha

3,000M: Zander Moha

110 Hurdles: Erik Cooley, Hunter Xochipiltecatl

300 Hurdles: Erik Cooley

400 Relay: Warrenton

1,600 Relay: Warrenton

Javelin: Hunter Xochipiltecatl, Jorge Lopez-Cruz

High Jump: Collin Klebe

Pole Vault: Niles Gramson, Collin Klebe

Knappa

1,500M: Isaiah Rodriguez, Joshua Peterson

3,000M: Isaiah Rodriguez, Joshua Peterson

Jewell

3,000M: Nicholas Nikander

300 Hurdles: Andy Valdez

400 Relay: Jewell

High Jump: Justin Wammack

Pole Vault: Justin Wammack

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.