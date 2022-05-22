Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Softball — 2A State Playoff: Oakridge at Knappa, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — 3A State Playoff: St. Mary's at Warrenton, TBA; 2A State Playoff: Bonanza or Heppner at Knappa, TBA
Softball — 4A State Playoff: Corbett at Astoria, TBA; 3A State Playoff: Warrenton at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.; 2A State Playoff: Knappa at Glide, TBA
FRIDAY
Baseball — 2A State Playoff: TBA at Knappa
Softball — 4A State Playoff: TBA at Astoria; Naselle vs. DeSales, noon (at Gateway Complex, Yakima)
SATURDAY
Baseball — 1B Washington state championship: Crosspoint vs. Naselle, 4 p.m. (Ridgefield Complex)
TRACK
OSAA state results (Final)
4A GIRLS
Team Scores: Philomath 87, Marist Catholic 69, Cascade 57, North Valley 44, ASTORIA 39, Molalla 35, Baker 34.5, La Grande 32, Henley 30, Phoenix 24, Marshfield 23, Valley Catholic 23, Hidden Valley 20, Cottage Grove 16, Ontario 12, McLoughlin 11, Junction City 10.5, Stayton 10, Sisters 10, Mazama 10, Elmira 9, Tillamook 8, Corbett 8, North Marion 8, Klamath Union 7, Newport 6, Estacada 6, Madras 5, Woodburn 4, Siuslaw 2.
ASTORIA
Preliminaries
100M: Ashley Sisley (14th, 13.73)
200M: Ashley Sisley (10th, 28.01 PR); Harlie Wiedmaier (13th, 29.42)
800M: Ella Zilli (13th, 2:39.55)
Finals
100 Hurdles: Maddie Sisley (2nd, 16.36, PR)
400 Relay: Astoria (5th, 51.82)
Discus: Jena Russell (2nd, 110-4 PR)
Shot Put: Lily Meadows (6th, 33-1¾)
Long Jump: Maddie Sisley (2nd, 17-1½)
Triple Jump: Maddie Sisley (2nd, 34-10½)
Pole Vault: Maevri Bergerson (NH)
SEASIDE
1,500M: Elise Seppa (12th, 5:32.59)
High Jump: Megan Hornbeck (NH)
4A BOYS
Team Scores: Marshfield 57, Henley 52, Siuslaw 45, Mazama 43, Cottage Grove 42, Junction City 39, Philomath 37, Hidden Valley 31, Newport 26.5, Valley Catholic 26, North Valley 24.5, Elmira 24, McLoughlin 23, Phoenix 22, ASTORIA 20, Corbett 20, La Grande 18, Molalla 15, Estacada 15, Tillamook 14, Banks 13, Stayton 13, Marist Catholic 10, Ontario 9, Klamath Union 7, North Marion 5, Sweet Home 4, Baker 4, Gladstone 2, SEASIDE 1.
ASTORIA
Preliminaries
200M: Luke Cummings (10th, 23.63)
110 Hurdles: Cameron Schauermann (12th, 20.66)
Finals
400 Relay: Astoria (12th, 45.46)
1,600 Relay: Astoria (10th, 3:37.42)
Discus: Colton McMaster (1st, 177-0)
Shot Put: Colton McMaster (1st, 55-0 ¾)
High Jump: Owen Williams (9th, 5-8)
SEASIDE
100M: Brady Jackson (prelims, 11th, 11.78)
Shot Put: Ryan Smith (8th, 42-3 ¼)
Pole Vault: Cole Biamont (NH)
3A GIRLS
WARRENTON
Preliminaries
300 Hurdles: Grace Duncan (9th, 51.78 PR)
Finals
1,500M: Payten Buckelew (8th, 5:21.37 PR)
Shot Put: Julie Dornblueth (12th, 26-4 ½)
Triple Jump: Julia Dornblueth (4th, 33-1½, PR)
Pole Vault: Julia Dornblueth (6th, 8-6)
3A BOYS
Team Scores: Catlin Gabel 84, Santiam Christian 70, La Pine 57, WARRENTON 47.5, Nyssa 39, Harrisburg 37, St. Mary's 34, Riverdale 30, Brookings-Harbor 27, Vale 27, Clatskanie 25, Westside Christian 25, Oregon Episcopal 19, South Umpqua 16, Yamhill-Carlton 15, Riverside 14, De La Salle 14, Amity 12, Cascade Christian 11, Burns 11, Taft 11, Scio 9, Douglas 9, Umatilla 5, Horizon Christian 5, Creswell 5, Dayton 3, Pleasant Hill 1.5.
WARRENTON
Prelimaries
100M: Zakk Lundberg (12th, 11.91)
200M: Phoenix Martin (11th, 24.33)
110 Hurdles: Hunter Xochipiltecatl (10th, 18.66), Erik Cooley (12th, 18.84)
Finals
400M: Phoenix Martin (5th, 53.06)
1,500M: Zander Moha (1st, 4:13.37)
3,000M: Zander Moha (1st, 8:57.15 PR)
300 Hurdles: Erik Cooley (4th, 43.32)
400 Relay: Warrenton (7th, 46.00)
1,600 Relay: Warrenton (5th, 3:35.96)
Javelin: Hunter Xochipiltecatl (2nd, 151-0), Jorge Lopez-Cruz (8th, 140-6 PR)
High Jump: Collin Klebe (7th, 5-6)
Pole Vault: Niles Gramson (7th, 10-0), Collin Klebe (NH)
2A BOYS (Knappa)
1,500M: Isaiah Rodriguez (3rd, 4:09.62); Joshua Peterson (9th, 4:28.62 PR)
3,000M: Isaiah Rodriguez (4th, 9:22.39); Joshua Peterson (6th, 9:44.66 PR)
1A GIRLS (Jewell)
High Jump: Brenna Shaw (6th, 4-8)
Long Jump: Brenna Shaw (8th, 14-1 ½)
Triple Jump: Brenna Shaw (6th, 30-1 ¼)
1A BOYS (Jewell)
3,000M: Nicholas Nikander (9th, 10:01.07)
300 Hurdles: Andy Valdez (prelims, 4th, 43.75)
400 Relay: Jewell (5th, 46.43)
High Jump: Justin Wammack (NH)
Pole Vault: Justin Wammack (4th, 11-2)