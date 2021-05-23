Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Banks, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Knappa at Vernonia, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Warrenton, 6 p.m.