Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Softball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 4:30 p.m.

Track — 3A District meet, at Warrenton

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Warrenton, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Portland Christian at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track — Astoria, Seaside at Valley Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; NWL meet, at Neah-Kah-Nie

STANDINGS

Softball

4A Cowapa League

Astoria Fishermen 7-0

Valley Catholic Valiants 4-2

Seaside Seagulls 2-2

Tillamook Cheesemakers 0-3

Banks Braves 0-6

3A Coast Range League

Warrenton Warriors 5-3

Taft Tigers 4-1

Rainier Columbians 3-3

Clatskanie Tigers 2-3

Willamina Bulldogs 1-5

2A Northwest League

Nestucca Bobcats 9-1

Knappa Loggers 7-3

Gaston Greyhounds 7-3

Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 5-4

Vernonia Loggers 5-5

Perrydale Pirates 4-4

St. Paul Buckaroos 3-6

Portland Christian Royals 2-8

Faith Bible Falcons 1-9

Baseball

3A Coast Range League

Warrenton Warriors 8-1

Taft Tigers 7-3

Clatskanie Tigers 2-2

Rainier Columbians 2-4

Catlin Gabel Eagles 1-4

Willamina Bulldogs 0-6

2A Northwest League

Knappa Loggers 15-0

St. Paul Buckaroos 11-3

Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 10-1

Vernonia Loggers 3-9

Gaston Greyhounds 2-8

Portland Christian Royals 1-10

Nestucca Bobcats 0-11

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.