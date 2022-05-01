Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Softball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 4:30 p.m.
Track — 3A District meet, at Warrenton
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Warrenton, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Portland Christian at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Astoria, Seaside at Valley Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; NWL meet, at Neah-Kah-Nie
STANDINGS
Softball
4A Cowapa League
Astoria Fishermen 7-0
Valley Catholic Valiants 4-2
Seaside Seagulls 2-2
Tillamook Cheesemakers 0-3
Banks Braves 0-6
3A Coast Range League
Warrenton Warriors 5-3
Taft Tigers 4-1
Rainier Columbians 3-3
Clatskanie Tigers 2-3
Willamina Bulldogs 1-5
2A Northwest League
Nestucca Bobcats 9-1
Knappa Loggers 7-3
Gaston Greyhounds 7-3
Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 5-4
Vernonia Loggers 5-5
Perrydale Pirates 4-4
St. Paul Buckaroos 3-6
Portland Christian Royals 2-8
Faith Bible Falcons 1-9
Baseball
Warrenton Warriors 8-1
Taft Tigers 7-3
Clatskanie Tigers 2-2
Rainier Columbians 2-4
Catlin Gabel Eagles 1-4
Willamina Bulldogs 0-6
Knappa Loggers 15-0
St. Paul Buckaroos 11-3
Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 10-1
Vernonia Loggers 3-9
Gaston Greyhounds 2-8
Portland Christian Royals 1-10
Nestucca Bobcats 0-11
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
