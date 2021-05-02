Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.
Softball — Tillamook at Astoria, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf — Astoria at Banks, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball — Warrenton at Taft, 4:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Taft at Warrenton, 4 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — Tillamook at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Knappa, 5 p.m.