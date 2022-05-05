Prep Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Track — Dick Baker Invitational (Gladstone HS)

MONDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Softball — Nestucca at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball — Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 4 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.

Softball — Knappa at Faith Bible, 3 p.m.

