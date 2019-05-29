PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Baseball — 3A state championship: Warrenton vs. La Pine, 5 p.m., Volcanoes Stadium, Keizer.
BASEBALL
Henley 9, Astoria 3
Astoria 000 120 0—3 6 5
Henley 010 323 x—9 10 3
Rush, Kaul (6) and Hillard; Ha.Rasica and He.Rasica. W: Ha.Rasica. L: Rush. RBI: Ast, Hillard, Johnson; Hen, Tacchini 2, Rote, Loney, He.Rasica, Hasskamp. 2B: Ast, Hillard, Johnson; Hen, Ha.Rasica 2. HR: Hen, He.Rasica, Tacchini. HBP: Ast, Hirsch. LOB: Astoria 8, Henley 6. DP: Astoria, Henley.
Warrenton 7, Santiam Christian 5
Warrenton 021 310 0—7 9 1
S.Christian 002 002 1—5 9 5
Jackson, Knight (6), Breitmeyer (7) and Morrow; Riley, Black (7) and Wirth. W: Jackson. L: Riley. RBI: War, Morrow, Falls, Kapua, Herrera. 2B: War, Little, Kapua. HBP: War, Morrow. LOB: Warrenton 8, Santiam Christian 8.
Umpqua Valley 12, Knappa 10
Umpqua 000 390 0—12 10 4
Knappa 135 100 0—10 15 1
Pettibone, Luther (2), A.Buechley (6) and Guastaferro; Takalo, Flues (1), Wallace (5), Goodman (5) and Patterson. W: Luther. L: Goodman. RBI: UVC, A.Buechley 5, Luther 3, E.Buechley 2, Heard; Kna, Bartlett 4, Coffey 2, Wallace. 2B: UVC, A.Buechley 2, E.Buechley; Kna, Goodman, Patterson, Wallace. HR: Kna, Bartlett. HBP: UVC, Guastaferro 2, Mahoney, Mesa, Gale. LOB: Umpqua Valley 11, Knappa 13. DP: Umpqua Valley.
