PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.
Softball — Tillamook at Astoria, 5 p.m.
Girls golf — Regional championships, at Quail Valley, 10 a.m.
Boys golf — Regional championships, at Quail Valley, noon
TUESDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier (2), 3 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier (2), 3 p.m.
Girls golf — Regional championships, at Quail Valley, 10 a.m.
Boys golf — Regional championships, at Quail Valley, noon
THURSDAY
Softball — Seaside at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA
