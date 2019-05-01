PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Track — NWL meet, at Vernonia, TBA
FRIDAY
Baseball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie (2), 3 p.m.; Portland Christian at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie (2), 3 p.m.; Portland Christian at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Track — Knappa at Toledo Twilight, TBA
BASEBALL
Seaside 3, Astoria 0
Seaside 003 000 0—3 10 1
Astoria 000 000 0—0 5 2
Westerholm, Johnson (6) and Teubner; Rush, Reed (6) and Hillard. W: Westerholm. L: Rush. RBI: Sea, Westerholm, Januik. 2B: Sea, Westerholm. HBP: Sea, Johnson. LOB: Seaside 11, Astoria 7. DP: Seaside.
SOFTBALL
Astoria 20, Seaside 3
Astoria 542 54—20 17 1
Seaside 010 02—3 5 6
W: Julia Norris. L: Gracie Rhodes. RBI: Ast, Norris 6, Barendse 3, Lyngstad 3, Matteucci 2, Helligso, Helmersen, Matthews, Biederman, O'Brien; Sea, Lair, Flaigg, Brown. 2B: Ast, Norris, Barendse, Helmersen, O'Brien, Lyngstad; Sea, E.Owsley. HR: Ast, Norris. LOB: Astoria 5, Seaside 2.
