PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Softball — Seaside at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA

FRIDAY

Baseball — Sisters vs. Astoria, 4 p.m. (at George Fox U.); Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Catlin Gabel at Warrenton (2), 3:30 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie (2), 3:30 p.m.

Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA; District 1/2A championships, TBA

SATURDAY

Baseball — Estacada at Astoria, noon (Tapiola Park); Warrenton at Monroe, 1 p.m.

Softball — Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon

Track — District 1/2A championships, TBA

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

