PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Softball — Seaside at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA
FRIDAY
Baseball — Sisters vs. Astoria, 4 p.m. (at George Fox U.); Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Catlin Gabel at Warrenton (2), 3:30 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie (2), 3:30 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA; District 1/2A championships, TBA
SATURDAY
Baseball — Estacada at Astoria, noon (Tapiola Park); Warrenton at Monroe, 1 p.m.
Softball — Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon
Track — District 1/2A championships, TBA
