BASEBALL
Astoria 8, Sweet Home 1
Astoria 400 040 0—8 15 2
S.Home 000 100 0—1 2 3
Reed and Hillard; Virtue, Zanona (5) and Thorpe. W: Reed. L: Virtue. RBI: Ast, Feldman 3, Hirsch 2, Kolee, Reed. 2B: Ast, B.Matthews 2, Rush, Hillard. HR: Ast, Feldman. HBP: Ast, Reed. LOB: Astoria 9, Sweet Home 3. DP: Sweet Home.
Warrenton 3, Brookings-Harbor 2
Warrenton 300 000 0—3 7 0
Brookings 010 010 0—2 10 1
Knight and Morrow; Shew and McCollum. W: Knight. L: Shew. RBI: War, Knight 2, Falls. 2B: BH, Shew. HR: BH, McCollum. LOB: Warrenton 3, Brookings-Harbor 6. DP: Warrenton.
Knappa 9, Regis 1
Regis 000 000 1—1 5 5
Knappa 203 202 x—9 7 1
Voltin, Bishop (6) and Alley; Wallace, Flues (7) and Patterson. W: Wallace. L: Voltin. RBI: Reg, Koenig; Kna, Patterson 3, Wallace 2, Bartlett, Takalo, Hoover. 2B: Kna, Patterson, Takalo. HBP: Reg, Campbell; Kna, Bartlett. LOB: Regis 4, Knappa 8. DP: Knappa.
