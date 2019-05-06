PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier (2), 3 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier (2), 3 p.m.
Girls golf — Regional championships, at Quail Valley, 10 a.m.
Boys golf — Regional championships, at Quail Valley, noon
THURSDAY
Softball — Seaside at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA
FRIDAY
Baseball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Catlin Gabel at Warrenton (2), 3:30 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA; District 1/2A championships, TBA
BASEBALL
Astoria 5, Tillamook 4
Astoria 200 110 01—5 7 3
Tillamook 000 130 00—4 8 8
Rush and Hillard; Richardson, Harmon (8) and Buffan. W: Rush. L: Richardson. RBI: Ast, Hillard 2, Rush; Til, Romero, Witthoft. 2B: Ast, Rush. HBP: Ast, Kolee; Til, Romero, Gonzalez, Buffan. LOB: Astoria 8, Tillamook 8. DP: Astoria 2, Tillamook.
SOFTBALL
Seaside 000 000—0 0 3
Banks 320 005—10 10 1
W: Kaylin Hernandez. L: Gracie Rhodes. RBI: Banks, Herb 3, Saunders 2, McCourt, Bergquam. 2B: Banks, Herb 2, Saunders, McCourt. LOB: Seaside 2, Banks 6.
