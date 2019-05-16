PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Track — OSAA state track: 4A/3A at Mt. Hood CC; 2A at Western Oregon U.
Baseball — 4A Play-in: Seaside at Ontario, 5 p.m. (MST)
Softball — Clatskanie at Astoria, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Track — OSAA state track: 4A/3A at Mt. Hood CC; 2A at Western Oregon U.
SOFTBALL
Taft 10, Warrenton 0
Warrenton 000 00—0
Taft 016 3x—10 8 0
W: Emma Coulter. L: Mia McFadden. RBI: Taft, Lininger 3, Rundstrom 2, Danneker, E.Coulter, O.Coulter, Vandamme, Knott. 2B: Taft, Lininger, E.Coulter, O.Coulter, Vandamme. HBP: Taft, Tolan. LOB: Warrenton 5, Taft 7.
BASEBALL
Gladstone 4, Astoria 3
Gladstone 000 202 0—4 5 0
Astoria 000 020 1—3 3 0
Haverland, Conner (3), Burgos (5), Gehrke (6) and Hill; Rush, Kaul (4), Reed (6), Matthews (7) and Hillard. W: Burgos. L: Reed. S: Gehrke. RBI: Gla, Simmons 3, Burgos; Ast, Rush 2, Johnson. 2B: Ast, Johnson. HBP: Peterson; Ast, Hirsch, Hillard. LOB: Gladstone 6, Astoria 1. DP: Astoria.
