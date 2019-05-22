BASEBALL
Warrenton 6, Burns/Crane 1
Burns/Crane 001 000 0—1 4 4
Warrenton 050 010 x—6 3 3
Winn and Wilber; Jackson, Breitmeyer (3), Knight (7) and Morrow. W: Jackson. L: Winn. RBI: Burns, C.Tiller; War, Breitmeyer, Morrow, Herrera. LOB: Burns 3, Warrenton 4. DP: Warrenton 2.
Knappa 9, Nestucca 0
Nestucca 000 000 0—0 1 2
Knappa 111 132 x—9 9 1
Mallorie, Richwine (3) and Hurliman; Takalo and Patterson. W: Takalo. L: Mallorie. RBI: Kna, Bartlett 2, Miethe 2, Lackey, Takalo. 2B: Kna, Goodman, Miethe. 3B: Kna, Wallace. HR: Kna, Bartlett.
SOFTBALL
Junction City 8, Astoria 1
Astoria 010 000 0—1 3 5
J.City 203 111 x—8 9 2
W: Jenna Kister. L: Julia Norris. RBI: Ast, Helligso; JC, Bumcrot 2, Kister, Ohman, Potter. 2B: JC, Potter 2. HR: Ast, Helligso; JC, Bumcrot. HBP: JC, Bauer. LOB: Astoria 3, Junction City 9.
