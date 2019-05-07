PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
Softball — Seaside at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA
FRIDAY
Baseball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Catlin Gabel at Warrenton (2), 3:30 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie (2), 3 p.m.
Track — Cowapa League championships, Scappoose HS, TBA; District 1/2A championships, TBA
BASEBALL
Valley Catholic 5, Astoria 1
Astoria 000 100 0—1 4 1
V.Catholic 010 022 x—5 9 1
Reed, Kaul (4), Matthews (6) and Hillard; Eisenhardt, Baglai (7) and Pruitt. W: Eisenhardt. L: Kaul. RBI: Ast, Johnson; VC, Schultheis 2, Eisenhardt, Rocha, W.Weber. 2B: Ast, Reed, Hillard, Johnson; VC, W.Weber. HBP: VC, Pruitt, W.Weber. LOB: Astoria 7, Valley Catholic 10.
Seaside 11, Tillamook 4
Tillamook 020 200 0—4 8 7
Seaside 311 420—11 10 1
Romero, Rowley (6) and Biancofiore; Fenton, Westerholm (3) and Teubner. W: Fenton. L: Romero. RBI: Til, D.Weber 2, Buffan; Sea, Jantes 2, Westerholm 2, Teubner. 2B: Til, Biancofiore; Sea, Westerholm. HR: Sea, Westerholm. HBP: Til, Rowley; Sea, Johnson 2, McFadden, Meyer, Teubner. LOB: Tillamook 8, Seaside 7.
Game 1
Rainier 9, Warrenton 1
Warrenton 000 100 0—1 4 3
Rainier 002 430 x—9 4 0
Knight, Breitmeyer (4), Falls (6) and Morrow; Cantrell, Keizur (6) and Setzer. W: Cantrell. L: Knight. 2B: Rai, J.Tripp.
Game 2
Rainier 14, Warrenton 1
Rainier 252 50—14 13 1
Warrenton 000 10—1 2 4
Cantrell, Keizur (4) and Setzer; Jackson, Little (3) and Morrow. W: Cantrell. L: Jackson. 2B: Rai, Kangas.
Knappa 12, Neah-Kah-Nie 1
NeahKahNie 100 00—1 1 4
Knappa 461 1x—12 11 1
Pieper, Lommen (2), Loza (4); Wallace, Takalo (4) and Patterson. W: Wallace. L: Pieper. RBI: Kna, Wallace 2, Bartlett, Goodman, Miethe. 2B: Kna, Bartlett, Wallace. 3B: Kna, Takalo. LOB: Neah-Kah-Nie 2, Knappa 6.
Astoria 5, Tillamook 4
Astoria 200 110 01—5 7 3
Tillamook 000 130 00—4 8 8
Rush and Hillard; Richardson, Harmon (8) and Buffan. W: Rush. L: Richardson. RBI: Ast, Hillard 2, Rush; Til, Romero, Witthoft. 2B: Ast, Rush. HBP: Ast, Kolee; Til, Romero, Gonzalez, Buffan. LOB: Astoria 8, Tillamook 8. DP: Astoria 2, Tillamook.
SOFTBALL
Astoria 1, Seaside 0
Seaside 000 000 0—0 5 1
Astoria 100 000 x—1 4 0
W: Julia Norris. L: Gracie Rhodes. RBI: Ast, Norris. 2B: Ast, Norris. HBP: Ast, Matteucci, Lyngstad. LOB: Seaside 6, Astoria 7.
Game 1
Rainier 10, Warrenton 0
Warrenton 000 00—0 3 4
Rainier 015 4x—10 8 1
W: Taleah King. L: Mia McFadden. RBI: Rai, Brusco 2, King, Howell, Melvin. 2B: War, Miethe; Rai, Howell, Melvin. 3B: Rai, Howell. HR: Rai, Brusco. HBP: Rai, Schimmel 2, O'Brien. LOB: Warrenton 3, Rainier 4.
Game 2
Rainier 11, Warrenton 0
Rainier 263 00—11 10 2
Warrenton 000 00—0 6 6
W: Taleah King. L: Avyree Miethe. RBI: Rai, Schimmel 2, Kellar 2, King, Melvin. 2B: Rai, Schimmel, Crape. HBP: Rai, O'Brien, Brusco, Crape. LOB: Rainier 3, Warrenton 8.
Knappa 11, Neah-Kah-Nie 0
NeahKahNie 000 00—0 3 4
Knappa 503 3x—11 10 2
W: Madelynn Weaver. L: Hailey Ernst. RBI: Kna, Denny 4, Patterson 2, Carlson, McCall, Weaver. 2B: Kna, Weaver 2. LOB: Neah-Kah-Nie 4, Knappa 6.
