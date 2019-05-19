TODAY
Softball — 2A state playoff: Lakeview at Knappa, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — 4A state playoffs: Astoria at North Marion, TBA; Seaside at Henley, 4 p.m.; 3A state playoff: Burns/Crane at Warrenton, TBA; 2A state playoff: Bandon or Nestucca at Knappa, TBA
Softball — 4A state playoff: Astoria at Junction City, TBA
