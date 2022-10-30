Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Boys Soccer — 4A state playoff: Seaside at Stayton, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football — 4A state playoff: Seaside at Mazama, noon; 3A state playoff: Warrenton at La Pine, 1 p.m.; 2A state playoff: Knappa at Lowell, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Seaside 32, St. Helens 16
First Quarter
SEA: Jake White 4 run (kick blocked) 5:36
SH: Skyler Bjornstrom 9 run (Bjornstrom run) :00.4
Second Quarter
SEA: White 38 run (White run) 10:25
SEA: White 5 run (kick failed) 6:31
Third Quarter
SH: Bjornstrom 62 run (Andrew Waite run) 11:41
SEA: White 34 run (run failed) 8:50
SEA: White 13 run (kick failed) 1:57
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: White 31-291, B.Jackson 8-52, Thompson 3-20, Tan.Kraushaar 2-5. Passing: Tan.Kraushaar 1-3-4-0. Receiving: White 1-4.
Seaside 6 14 12 0—32
St. Helens 8 0 8 0—16
4A State Playoffs
SEASIDE at Mazama (Nov. 5)
Marshfield at Scappoose (Nov. 4)
Junction City at Estacada (Nov. 4)
Crook County at Henley (Nov. 4)
Gladstone at Marist Catholic (Nov. 4)
Woodburn at Tillamook (Nov. 4)
Stayton at Pendleton/Nixyaawii (Nov. 4)
Cascade at La Grande (Nov. 4)
3A State Playoffs
Lakeview at Kennedy (Nov. 4)
Siuslaw at Vale (Nov. 5)
St. Mary's at Santiam Christian (Nov. 4)
Sisters at Banks (Nov. 4)
Yamhill-Carlton at South Umpqua (Nov. 4)
Coquille at Dayton (Nov. 4)
WARRENTON at La Pine (Nov. 5)
Ontario at Cascade Christian (Nov. 4)
2A State Playoffs
Clatskanie at Oakland (Nov. 4)
Umatilla at Nestucca (Nov. 5)
Bandon/Pacific at Regis (Nov. 4)
Monroe at Heppner (Nov. 4)
Toledo at Colton (Nov. 4)
Taft at Gold Beach (Nov. 4)
Culver at Weston-McEwen/Griswold (Nov. 4)
KNAPPA at Lowell (Nov. 5)
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
