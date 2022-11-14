Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Football — Washington 1B Quarterfinals: Naselle vs. Odessa, noon (Lions Field, Moses Lake)
OSAA Semifinals
4A: Scappoose vs. Estacada (5:30 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium); Tillamook vs. La Grande (5 p.m., Barlow HS)
3A: Banks vs. Kennedy (11 a.m., Hillsboro Stadium); Dayton vs. Cascade Christian (1 p.m., Cottage Grove HS)
2A: Heppner vs. Oakland (2:15 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium); Weston-McEwen vs. Colton (1 p.m., Barlow HS)
State Playoff results
FOOTBALL
4A Quarterfinals
Scappoose 28, Mazama 27 (OT)
Estacada 17, Henley 16
Tillamook 28, Gladstone 6
La Grande 28, Pendleton/Nixyaawii 13
3A Quarterfinals
Kennedy 14, Vale 12
Banks 10, Santiam Christian 7
Dayton 53, South Umpqua 13
Cascade Christian 49, La Pine 6
2A Quarterfinals
Oakland 32, Umatilla 14
Heppner 8, Regis 6
Colton 12, Gold Beach 0
Weston-McEwen 27, Lowell 21
State Championship results
CROSS COUNTRY
(Team champions)
4A Girls: La Grande
4A Boys: The Dalles
3A/2A/1A Girls: Enterprise
3A Boys: Siuslaw
2A/1A Boys: Knappa
SOCCER
4A Girls: Marist Catholic 4, Hidden Valley 0
4A Boys: Ontario 1, Phoenix 0
VOLLEYBALL
4A: Marshfield def. Cascade (3-0)
3A: Valley Catholic def. Burns (3-0)
2A: Salem Academy def Monroe (3-2)
1A: Damascus Christian def. North Douglas (3-2)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.