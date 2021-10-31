Scoreboard: Nov. 2, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Oct 31, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleTUESDAYGirls Soccer — 4A state playoff: Astoria at North Marion, TBAFOOTBALLAstoria 7, Seaside 0Seaside 0 0 0 0—0Astoria 0 7 0 0—7Second QuarterA: Colton McMaster 23 pass from Rocky Rub (Trey Woodrich kick) 1:47Seaside StatisticsRushing: Talamantez 14-56, Kawasoe 2-33, Jackson 4-(-6), Starr 1-(-7), Kraushaar 2-(-9). Passing: Kawasoe 4-13-68-2, Kraushaar 0-1-0-0. Receiving: Talamantez 3-30, Jarred White 1-38.Astoria StatisticsRushing: Cummings 19-68, Rub 17-52, Golightly 3-11, McMaster 1-3. Passing: Rub 3-7-42-1. Receiving: McMaster 1-23, Woodrich 1-15, Cummings 1-4.Warrenton 30, Yamhill-Carlton 8Warrenton 0 22 8 0—30Yamhill-C 8 0 0 0—8First QuarterYC: 88 run (2-point conversion)Second QuarterWAR: Josh Earls 24 pass from Hordie Bodden Bodden (conversion failed)WAR: Bodden 7 run (Earls run)WAR: Ethan Caldwell 77 pass from Bodden (Dylon Atwood run)Third QuarterWAR: Caldwell 26 pass from Bodden (Dawson Little run)Warrenton StatisticsRushing: Bodden Bodden 13-82, Atwood 12-49, Earls 1-(-3). Passing: Bodden Bodden 12-18-222-0. Receiving: Caldwell 5-158, Little 2-28, Earls 2-23, Atwood 2-0, Ulness 1-13.CROSS COUNTRYBoys District 1/3ATeam: OR Episcopal 37, Westside Christian 45, Warrenton 82, Portland Adventist 112, Yamhill-Carlton 125, Horizon Christian 155, Riverdale 161, Rainier 182.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterIndividual1, Zander Moha, War, 16:25.02, David Dugan, WC, 16:34.33, Olin Gilster, OES, 17:15.34, Tyler Edwards, OES, 17:17.35, Louigi Etta, YC, 18:20.9(Warrenton)9, Phoenix Martin, 18:48.120, Erik Cooley, 19:33.821, William Carruthers, 19:42.340, Josh Baker, 21:39.260, Mason Devos, 23:33.7Boys District 1-2A/1ATeam: St. Stephen's 42, Knappa 48, Vernonia 64, Country Christian 87, Southwest Christian 146, Trinity Academy 162, Faith Bible 180, Columbia Christian 211, Sheridan 219.Individual1, Colin Friend, StS, 16:11.62, Isaiah Rodriguez, Kna, 16:19.03, Gabriel Morrow, StS, 17:26.64, Justus Jackson, StS, 17:37.75, Evan Miller, Ver, 17:52.7(Knappa, Jewell)6, Nicholas Nikander, Jwl, 18:17.27, Joshua Peterson, Kna, 18:22.69, Clay Keyser, Kna, 18:25.917, Moses Peitsch, Kna, 19:37.819, Finn Corcoran, Kna, 19:47.620, Soren Brown, Kna, 19:47.924, Ethan Smalley, Kna, 20:03.357, Brayden Payne, Jwl, 24:16.2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josh Earls Sport Astoria Pass Dylon Atwood Ethan Caldwell Statistics Warrenton Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you