Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Girls Soccer — 4A state playoff: Astoria at North Marion, TBA

FOOTBALL

Astoria 7, Seaside 0

Seaside 0 0 0 0—0

Astoria 0 7 0 0—7

Second Quarter

A: Colton McMaster 23 pass from Rocky Rub (Trey Woodrich kick) 1:47

Seaside Statistics

Rushing: Talamantez 14-56, Kawasoe 2-33, Jackson 4-(-6), Starr 1-(-7), Kraushaar 2-(-9). Passing: Kawasoe 4-13-68-2, Kraushaar 0-1-0-0. Receiving: Talamantez 3-30, Jarred White 1-38.

Astoria Statistics

Rushing: Cummings 19-68, Rub 17-52, Golightly 3-11, McMaster 1-3. Passing: Rub 3-7-42-1. Receiving: McMaster 1-23, Woodrich 1-15, Cummings 1-4.

Warrenton 30, Yamhill-Carlton 8

Warrenton 0 22 8 0—30

Yamhill-C 8 0 0 0—8

First Quarter

YC: 88 run (2-point conversion)

Second Quarter

WAR: Josh Earls 24 pass from Hordie Bodden Bodden (conversion failed)

WAR: Bodden 7 run (Earls run)

WAR: Ethan Caldwell 77 pass from Bodden (Dylon Atwood run)

Third Quarter

WAR: Caldwell 26 pass from Bodden (Dawson Little run)

Warrenton Statistics

Rushing: Bodden Bodden 13-82, Atwood 12-49, Earls 1-(-3). Passing: Bodden Bodden 12-18-222-0. Receiving: Caldwell 5-158, Little 2-28, Earls 2-23, Atwood 2-0, Ulness 1-13.

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys District 1/3A

Team: OR Episcopal 37, Westside Christian 45, Warrenton 82, Portland Adventist 112, Yamhill-Carlton 125, Horizon Christian 155, Riverdale 161, Rainier 182.

Individual

1, Zander Moha, War, 16:25.0

2, David Dugan, WC, 16:34.3

3, Olin Gilster, OES, 17:15.3

4, Tyler Edwards, OES, 17:17.3

5, Louigi Etta, YC, 18:20.9

(Warrenton)

9, Phoenix Martin, 18:48.1

20, Erik Cooley, 19:33.8

21, William Carruthers, 19:42.3

40, Josh Baker, 21:39.2

60, Mason Devos, 23:33.7

Boys District 1-2A/1A

Team: St. Stephen's 42, Knappa 48, Vernonia 64, Country Christian 87, Southwest Christian 146, Trinity Academy 162, Faith Bible 180, Columbia Christian 211, Sheridan 219.

Individual

1, Colin Friend, StS, 16:11.6

2, Isaiah Rodriguez, Kna, 16:19.0

3, Gabriel Morrow, StS, 17:26.6

4, Justus Jackson, StS, 17:37.7

5, Evan Miller, Ver, 17:52.7

(Knappa, Jewell)

6, Nicholas Nikander, Jwl, 18:17.2

7, Joshua Peterson, Kna, 18:22.6

9, Clay Keyser, Kna, 18:25.9

17, Moses Peitsch, Kna, 19:37.8

19, Finn Corcoran, Kna, 19:47.6

20, Soren Brown, Kna, 19:47.9

24, Ethan Smalley, Kna, 20:03.3

57, Brayden Payne, Jwl, 24:16.2

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.