Prep Sports Scores
FOOTBALL
(Oregon)
4A Semifinals
Estacada 14, Scappoose 7
Tillamook 28, La Grande 21
3A Semifinals
Kennedy 15, Banks 7
Cascade Christian 42, Dayton 20
2A Semifinals
Oakland 26, Heppner 0
Weston-McEwen 31, Colton 30
(Washington)
1B Quarterfinals
Liberty Christian 84, DeSales 50
Neah Bay 66, Wellpinit 14
Liberty Bell 54, Mossyrock 20
Odessa 76, Naselle 74
