Prep Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Cascade, 7:15 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Knappa at Naselle, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Naselle, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball — Marist Catholic at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Madras Tournament, TBA; Marist Catholic at Seaside, 5:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball — Ilwaco at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Madras Tournament, TBA; Ilwaco at Warrenton, TBA
Swimming — Astoria Invitational, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
State Championships
6A: West Linn 23, Sheldon 14
5A: Summit 35, Wilsonville 28
4A: Estacada 32, Tillamook 8
3A: Cascade Christian 41, Kennedy 6
2A: Oakland 46, Weston-McEwen/Griswold 32
1A (8-man): Lost River 43, St. Paul 0
1A (6-man): Spray/Mitchell 32, Triangle Lake 13
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
✔ Unlimited digital access to all online content✔ Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
Limited time only ~ Dont miss this deal!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.