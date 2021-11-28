Scoreboard: Nov. 30, 2021 The Astorian Nov 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleWEDNESDAYGirls Basketball — Seaside at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Neah-Kah-Nie, 5:30 p.m.Boys Basketball — Seaside at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7:15 p.m.FRIDAYBasketball —Warrenton at Vernonia Tournament, TBAGirls Basketball — Astoria at Milwaukie, 7:15 p.m.; Stayton at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Western Christian vs. Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Grandview Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.Boys Basketball — Western Christian at Knappa, 8:15 p.m.; Stayton at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Grandview Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.FOOTBALLOregonGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter4A ChampionshipMarshfield 49, Marist 343A ChampionshipSiuslaw 14, South Umpqua 92A ChampionshipCoquille 38, Kennedy 28Washington1B SemifinalsQuilcene 36, Odessa 12Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, Naselle 32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Seaside Sport Christianity Grandview Christian Schedule Prep Christian Tournament Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you