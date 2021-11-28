Prep Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — Seaside at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Neah-Kah-Nie, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Seaside at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Basketball —Warrenton at Vernonia Tournament, TBA

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Milwaukie, 7:15 p.m.; Stayton at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Western Christian vs. Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Grandview Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Western Christian at Knappa, 8:15 p.m.; Stayton at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Grandview Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Oregon

4A Championship

Marshfield 49, Marist 34

3A Championship

Siuslaw 14, South Umpqua 9

2A Championship

Coquille 38, Kennedy 28

Washington

1B Semifinals

Quilcene 36, Odessa 12

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, Naselle 32

