Prep Sports Schedule

FRIDAY

Football4A Playoff: Astoria vs. Cascade (at Scio High School), 6 p.m.; 3A Playoff: Philomath vs. Warrenton (at CMH Field), 7 p.m.; 2A Playoff: Jefferson at Knappa, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football — 1B (Washington) Playoff: Crescent at Naselle, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

4A State Playoffs

First round scores

Gladstone 5, Newport 0

Marist Catholic 3, Sisters 1

La Grande 1, Corbett 0

Woodburn 2, North Valley 1 (PKs, 4-3)

North Marion 6, Astoria 0

Philomath 3, Henley 2

Valley Catholic 4, Mazama 0

Hidden Valley 5, Estacada 0

