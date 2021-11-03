Scoreboard: Nov. 4, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Nov 3, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleFRIDAYFootball — 4A Playoff: Astoria vs. Cascade (at Scio High School), 6 p.m.; 3A Playoff: Philomath vs. Warrenton (at CMH Field), 7 p.m.; 2A Playoff: Jefferson at Knappa, 7 p.m.SATURDAYFootball — 1B (Washington) Playoff: Crescent at Naselle, 3 p.m.GIRLS SOCCER4A State PlayoffsFirst round scoresGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGladstone 5, Newport 0Marist Catholic 3, Sisters 1La Grande 1, Corbett 0Woodburn 2, North Valley 1 (PKs, 4-3)North Marion 6, Astoria 0Philomath 3, Henley 2Valley Catholic 4, Mazama 0Hidden Valley 5, Estacada 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Playoff Sport School Politics Prep Schedule Round Henley Philomath Scoreboard Scio High School Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you