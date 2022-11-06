CROSS COUNTRY
Boys 2A/1A
Final team scores: KNAPPA 53, Union 55, Heppner 90, Stanfield/Echo 100, Brandon 105, St. Stephen’s Academy 132, Country Christian 199, Western Christian 214, Monroe 234, Pacific 281.
Individual (top 5)
1, Trevor Nichols, Heppner, 16:10.0
2, Grady Greenwood, Heppner, 16:12.9
3, Isaiah Rodriguez, Knappa, 16:15.8
4, Alex McIntyre, W-McEwen, 16:19.4
5, Eli Williams, Union, 16:24.8
(Knappa runners)
8, Joshua Peterson, 16:38.6
12, Wyatt Jacobson, 17:06.2
19, Clay Keyser, 17:57.9
25, Soren Brown, 18:16.5
35, Corbin Roe, 18:43.6
44, Finn Peitsch, 19:11.5
Boys 4A
Final team scores: The Dalles 57, Philomath 60, Crook County 142, Marist 164, Baker 167, Marshfield 169, Hidden Valley 171, Cottage Grove 176, Astoria 181, Klamath Union 231, La Grande 246, Cascade 294, Scappoose 312.
Individual (top 5)
1, Alexander Garcia-Silver, Marshfield, 15:22.2
2, Juan Diego Contreras, The Dalles, 15:41.7
3, Jaden Owens, Cottage Grove, 16:16.9
4, Leo Lemann, The Dalles, 16:22.2
5, Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 16:26.9
(Astoria runners)
30, John Clement, 17:55.3
31, James Roehr, 17:56.1
37, William Laman, 18:09.4
42, Tommy Laman, 18:11.0
67, John Colquhoun, 18:38.9
83, Finnegan Dwyer, 19:28.2
92, Samuel Suits, 20:11.8
FOOTBALL
4A State Playoffs
Mazama 49, Seaside 6
Scappoose 26, Marshfield 6
Estacada 44, Junction City 6
Henley 47, Crook County 23
Gladstone 21, Marist Catholic 20
Tillamook 12, Woodburn 8
Pendleton/Nixyaawii 41, Stayton 20
La Grande 48, Cascade 12
3A State Playoffs
Kennedy 43, Lakeview 0
Vale 48, Siuslaw 0
Santiam Christian 28, St. Mary’s 0
Banks 47, Sisters 8
South Umpqua 34, Yamhill-Carlton 21
Dayton 45, Coquille 0
La Pine 38, Warrenton 19
Cascade Christian 52, Ontario 20
2A State Playoffs
Oakland 56, Clatskanie 14
Umatilla 24, Nestucca 23
Regis 14, Bandon/Pacific 2
Heppner 26, Monroe 0
Colton 50, Toledo 0
Gold Beach 12, Taft 6
Weston-McEwen 42, Culver 6
Lowell 27, Knappa 26
First Quarter
MAZ: Brody Hubble 12 run (Marcos Ulloa-Ford kick)
MAZ: Tyson Van Gastel 1 run (Ulloa-Ford kick)
Second Quarter
MAZ: Trevor Anderson 2 run (Ulloa-Ford kick)
MAZ: Brendon Monteith 25 pass from Van Gastel (Ulloa-Ford kick)
MAZ: Van Gastel 35 run (Ulloa-Ford kick)
Third Quarter
MAZ: Treyce Horton 20 run (Ulloa-Ford kick)
Fourth Quarter
MAZ: Horton 10 run (Ulloa-Ford kick)
SEA: Tanner Kraushaar 1 run (no attempt)
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: Tan.Kraushaar 17-98, White 10-26. Passing: Tan.Kraushaar 6-14-58-0, Westerholm 0-1-0-1. Receiving: Thompson 3-22, White 1-18, Westerholm 1-11, Tal.Kraushaar 1-7.
Mazama Statistics
Rushing: Horton 7-76, Anderson 14-75, Van Gastel 8-68, Hubble 7-32. Passing: Van Gastel 1-3-25-0. Receiving: Monteith 1-25.
La Pine 38, Warrenton 19
First Quarter
LaP: Dawson Cook 20 pass from Colton Campbell (Co.Campbell run) 6:49
Second Quarter
WAR: Dylon Atwood 1 run (pass fail) 7:27
LaP: Co.Campbell 2 run (pass fail) 1:30
Third Quarter
LaP: Co.Campbell 1 run (Hakkon Hanson run) 9:00
LaP: Cook 5 run (Co.Campbell run) 6:08
Fourth Quarter
LaP: Jeffrey Schuler 2 run (Hunter Heal from Co.Campbell) 11:15
WAR: Dawson Little 67 pass from Zayden Anderson (Zakk Lundberg kick) 10:06
WAR: Damon Campbell 10 pass from Anderson (pass fail) 3:22
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Ta.McGrorty 4-24, Atwood 8-13, M.Smith 2-13, Greenawald 1-(-1), Anderson 1-(-2). Passing: Anderson 8-18-154-2, Ta.McGrorty 2-8-9-1. Receiving: Little 4-114, Campbell 3-26, Sturgell 2-19, Atwood 1-4.
La Pine Statistics
Rushing: Co.Campbell 25-137, Cook 21-77, Hanson 2-11, Schuler 1-2, DeLuca 1-(-1). Passing: Co.Campbell 7-9-111-1. Receiving: Hanson 2-40, Cook 2-36, DeLuca 2-24, Heal 1-11.