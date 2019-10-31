Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Football — Portland Christian at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Nestucca at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; Willapa Valley at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.; Taholah at Naselle, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball — 4A state playoff: North Marion at Astoria, 5 p.m.; 3A state playoff: Warrenton at Santiam Christian, 5 p.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Cowapa League Championships
Girls team: Tillamook 24, Astoria 48, Valley Catholic 63, Seaside 96; Banks, inc.
Top 10
1. Sarah Pullen, Til, 20:08
2. Georgia Hicken, VC, 20:20
3. Sophie Long, Ast, 20:38
4. Solace Bergeron, Til, 20:51
5. Whitney Averill, Til, 21:12
6. Nina Zweifel, Til, 21:40
7. Lindsay Riutta, Ast, 21:56
8. Lily Prince, Til, 22:10
9. Ella Zilli, Ast, 22:19
10. Allyson Pritchard, Ast, 22:29
Boys team: Tillamook 20, Valley Catholic 54, Astoria 62, Banks 115, Seaside 124.
Top 10
1. Marshall Bush, Til, 17:13
2. Johnathan Ginyrich, Til, 17:57
3. Devon Franske, Til, 17:59
4. Nikolai Boisvert, Ast, 18:01
5. John Clement, Ast, 18:05
6. Ernie Chacon, Til, 18:21
7. Nicklaus Leong, VC, 18:27
8. Dexter Patching, Til, 18:30
9. Riley Cloyd, Til, 18:35
10. Jonathan Nerenberg, VC, 18:41
