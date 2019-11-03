Prep Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY
Boys Soccer — 4A state playoff: Seaside at Phoenix, TBA
FRIDAY
Football — 4A state playoff: Seaside at Marist, 7 p.m.; 2A state playoffs: Culver at Knappa (CMH Field), 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross-Country — OSAA state meet, Eugene (Lane Community College), 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Warrenton 35, Nestucca 0
Nestucca 0 0 0 0—0
Warrenton 7 7 14 7—35
First Quarter
WAR: Joshua Earls 30 fumble return (Kenzie Ramsey kick) 11:47
Second Quarter
WAR: Jake Morrow 2 run (Ramsey kick) 5:46
Third Quarter
WAR: Devin Jackson recovered fumble in end zone (Ramsey kick) 9:11
WAR: Morrow 7 run (Ramsey kick) 1:44
Fourth Quarter
WAR: Austin Little 20 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick) 5:05
Nestucca Statistics
Rushing: Swirtz-Ferdig 3-12, #77 2-1, Mondragon 1-0, Richwine 5-(-5), Wallace 2-(-5), Hurliman 7-(-11). Passing: Hurliman 5-18-42-2, Richwine 0-1-0-1. Receiving: Richwine 3-24, Hagerty 1-12, Straessle 1-6.
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Morrow 12-37, Jackson 10-34, Green 7-26, Bodden Bodden 6-23, D.Atwood 3-15, Miller 2-6. Passing: Morrow 9-17-215-0, Bodden Bodden 0-1-0-0, Jackson 0-1-0-0. Receiving: Bodden Bodden 4-100, Little 2-43, Jackson 2-25, Earls 1-47.
CROSS-COUNTRY
District 1/3A/2A/1A Girls: Catlin Gabel 47, St. Stephen's 95, Yamhill-Carlton 107, Riverdale 120, Warrenton 131, Westside Christian 165, Southwest Christian 165, Rainier 166, Oregon Episcopal 189, Trinity Academy 207, Vernonia 208.
District 1/2A/1A Boys: St. Stephen's 23, Knappa 62, Southwest Christian 81, Trinity Academy 116, Vernonia 129, Faith Bible 144, Columbia Christian 169.
District 1/3A Boys: Catlin Gabel 29, Westside Christian 46, Riverdale 95, Oregon Episcopal 120, Warrenton 140, Rainier 149, Yamhill-Carlton 169, Horizon Christian 210, Portland Adventist 248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.