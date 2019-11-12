Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Football — 2A state quarterfinals: Warrenton at Heppner, noon; Knappa at Coquille, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OSAA State Playoffs
4A Championship: Valley Catholic def. Sweet Home, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Third/Fifth: Philomath def. Junction City, 3-1
Fourth/Sixth: Sisters def. Banks, 3-2
3A Championship: Santiam Christian def. Creswell, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19
Third/Fifth: Salem Academy def. South Umpqua, 3-2
Fourth/Sixth: Sutherlin def. Burns, 3-1
2A Championship: Kennedy def. Central Linn, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18
Third/Fifth: Portland Christian def. Vernonia, 3-0
Fourth/Sixth: Union def. Grant Union, 3-0
