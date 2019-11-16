FOOTBALL
Knappa 36, Coquille 30
Knappa 12 8 16 0—36
Coquille 8 8 6 8—30
First Quarter
KNA: Eli Takalo 1 run (pass failed)
COQ: Ean Smith 41 run (Smith run)
KNA: Devin Hoover 41 pass from Takalo (run failed)
Second Quarter
COQ: Smith 2 run (Smith run)
KNA: Kanai Phillip 55 pass from Takalo (Hoover from Takalo)
Third Quarter
KNA: Takalo 6 run (Cameron Miethe run good)
COQ: Gunner Yates 8 run (run failed)
KNA: Phillip 1 run (Takalo run)
Fourth Quarter
COQ: Yates 11 pass from Jace Haagen (Smith run)
Team Statistics
Knappa Coquille
First Downs 16 19
Rushes-yards 45-185 53-335
Passing yards 163 18
Comp-Att-Int 6-11-0 3-6-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-40 6-30
Knappa Statistics
Rushing: Takalo 27-114, Miethe 17-70, Phillip 1-1. Passing: Takalo 6-11-163-0. Receiving: Phillip 2-69, Ogier 2-52, Hoover 2-42.
Coquille Statistics
Rushing: Smith 27-203, G.Yates 19-140, Haagen 7-(-8). Passing: Haagen 3-6-18-0. Receiving: G.Yates 2-13, Clayburn 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.