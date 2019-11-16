FOOTBALL

Knappa 36, Coquille 30

Knappa 12 8 16 0—36

Coquille 8 8 6 8—30

First Quarter

KNA: Eli Takalo 1 run (pass failed)

COQ: Ean Smith 41 run (Smith run)

KNA: Devin Hoover 41 pass from Takalo (run failed)

Second Quarter

COQ: Smith 2 run (Smith run)

KNA: Kanai Phillip 55 pass from Takalo (Hoover from Takalo)

Third Quarter

KNA: Takalo 6 run (Cameron Miethe run good)

COQ: Gunner Yates 8 run (run failed)

KNA: Phillip 1 run (Takalo run)

Fourth Quarter

COQ: Yates 11 pass from Jace Haagen (Smith run)

Team Statistics

Knappa Coquille

First Downs 16 19

Rushes-yards 45-185 53-335

Passing yards 163 18

Comp-Att-Int 6-11-0 3-6-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-yards 6-40 6-30

Knappa Statistics

Rushing: Takalo 27-114, Miethe 17-70, Phillip 1-1. Passing: Takalo 6-11-163-0. Receiving: Phillip 2-69, Ogier 2-52, Hoover 2-42.

Coquille Statistics

Rushing: Smith 27-203, G.Yates 19-140, Haagen 7-(-8). Passing: Haagen 3-6-18-0. Receiving: G.Yates 2-13, Clayburn 1-5.

