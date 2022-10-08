FOOTBALL
Scappoose 45, Seaside 14
First Quarter
SCP: Trey Fuller 52 pass from Max Nowlin (Almar Cancinos kick) 10:56
SEA: Jake White 56 run (kick failed) 8:17
SEA: Tanner Kraushaar 2 run (White run) :55
Third Quarter
SCP: Trey Dieringer 52 run (Cancinos kick) 7:28
SCP: Jonathon Clothier 17 pass from Nowlin (Cancinos kick) 5:38
SCP: Ben Rintoul 41 pass from Nowlin (Cancinos kick) 1:20
Fourth Quarter
SCP: Colby Campbell 30 pass from Nowlin (Cancinos kick) 11:31
SCP: Joey Botsford recover blocked punt in end zone (Cancinos kick) 9:58
SCP: Cancinos 28 FG 2:43
Scappoose Statistics
Rushing: Macedo-Becker 16-98, Dieringer 7-79, Baker 1-3, Campbell 1-(-1). Passing: Nowlin 14-20-179-0. Receiving: Clothier 4-29, Rintoul 3-57, Macedo-Becker 3-(-2), Fuller 2-55, Campbell 2-40.
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: White 24-144, Tan.Kraushaar 12-39. Passing: Tan.Kraushaar 10-23-73-1. Receiving: B.Jackson 4-17, Thompson 3-40, Tal.Kraushaar 1-14, McCleary 1-6, White 1-(-4).
Scappoose 7 0 21 17—45
Seaside 14 0 0 0—14
