Scoreboard: Oct. 16, 2021

Prep Sports Schedule

FRIDAY
Football — Milwaukie at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 7 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; Sheridan at Knappa, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY
Football — Crow at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Cross Country — Lewis & Clark College Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

TUESDAY
Volleyball — Seaside at Banks, 6:30 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 5:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Astoria at Oregon Episcopal, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Rainier/Clatskanie, 4:15 p.m.; Banks at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.