Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer — St. Helens at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at St. Helens, 7:15 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Scappoose, 6:30 p.m.; Seaside at St. Helens, 6:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Corbett, 6 p.m.
Cross Country — NWL Championships, at Knappa, TBA
THURSDAY
Boys Soccer — Seaside at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Seaside at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.
Cross Country — Valiant Invitational, Beaverton, TBA
Friday's Scores
Football
Tillamook 40, ASTORIA 7
SEASIDE 20, Milwaukie 0
WARRENTON 47, Rainier 0
Eddyville 51, JEWELL 19
Napavine 69, ILWACO 15
Mossyrock 62, NASELLE 42
Warrenton 47, Rainier 0
First Quarter
W: Dylon Atwood 51 run (Zakk Lundberg kick) 10:33
W: Talon McGrorty 50 run (Lundberg kick) 6:49
Second Quarter
W: Max Smith 5 run (Lundberg kick) 11:55
W: Damon Campbell 65 pass from Ta.McGrorty (run failed) 10:12
W: Ryder Sturgell 7 int. return (Lundberg kick) 1:40
Third Quarter
W: M.Smith 5 run (Lundberg kick) 5:15
Fourth Quarter
W: Atwood 55 run (pass failed) 6:55
Rainier Statistics
Rushing: Stout 16-37, McGill 5-13, Katon 13-12. Passing: Katon 2-9-53-1. Receiving: McGill 2-53.
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Atwood 6-233, Ta.McGrorty 3-69, M.Smith 8-41. Passing: Ta.McGrorty 3-4-92-1, Anderson 2-3-(-4)-0. Receiving: Little 2-14, Atwood 2-9, Campbell 1-65.
Rainier 0 0 0 0—0
Warrenton 14 20 7 6—47
Seaside 20, Milwaukie 7
S: Jake White 3 run (Ivan Mota kick)
S: White 5 run (Mota kick)
S: White 29 run (kick failed)
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: White 28-200, Thompson 7-48, B.Jackson 11-45, Tan.Kraushaar 3-9. Passing: Tan.Kraushaar 1-6-6-0. Receiving: White 1-6.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
