TUESDAY

Volleyball — Seaside at Banks, 6:30 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; TBA at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Milwaukie 35, Astoria 34 (OT)

Banks 38, Seaside 0

Rainier 32, Warrenton 12

Knappa 47, Sheridan 7

Ilwaco 6, North Beach 0

Naselle 70, Vernonia 35

FOOTBALL

Milwaukie 35, Astoria 34

Milwaukie 7 14 0 7 7—35

Astoria 0 14 8 6 6—34

First Quarter

MIL: Zane Garvery 3 run (Z.Garvey kick) 1:49

Second Quarter

AST: Trey Woodrich 18 pass from Rocky Rub (Woodrich from Rub) 10:26

MIL: Andrew Igontov 1 run (Z.Garvey kick) 4:44

AST: Rub 1 run (run failed) 1:08

MIL: Davyn Tuel 5 pass from Kaden Harris (Z.Garvey kick) :25

Third Quarter

AST: Luke Cummings 23 run (Cummings run) 4:46

Fourth Quarter

MIL: Brody Thompson 8 pass from Harris (Z.Garvey kick) 11:48

AST: Rub 1 run (run failed) 4:52

Overtime

MIL: Tuel 20 pass from Harris (Z.Garvey kick)

AST: Rub 6 run (run failed)

Milwaukie Statistics

Rushing: Z.Garvey 10-72, No. 22 10-57, Greenberg 1-4, Igontov 1-1, Harris 3-0, Dukes 1-(-3). Passing: Harris 18-26-229-0. Receiving: Thompson 7-103, Lachapelle 7-95, Tuel 2-25, Igontov 2-1, Z.Garvey 1-10.

Astoria Statistics

Rushing: Cummings 34-244, Rub 15-56, Rogers 1-6. Passing: Rub 5-13-55-2. Receiving: McMaster 2-20, Cummings 2-17, Woodrich 1-18.

Rainier 32, Warrenton 12

Rainier 8 8 8 8—32

Warrenton 6 0 6 0—12

First Quarter

WAR: Joshua Earls 1 pass from Hordie Bodden Bodden (pass failed) 8:01

RAI: Stone Ware 55 run (Kenney Tripp run) 6:16

Second Quarter

RAI: Ware 25 run (Tripp run) 8:23

Third Quarter

WAR: Dawson Little 50 pass from Bodden Bodden (kick failed) 7:32

RAI: Ware 27 run (Ware run) 3:00

Fourth Quarter

RAI: Ware 85 run (Tripp run) 8:26

Rainier Statistics

Rushing: Ware 24-327, Tripp 15-70, Womack 3-11, Katon 3-11. Passsing: Tripp 0-3-0-0.

Warrenton Statistics

Rushing: Bodden Bodden 12-12, Atwood 4-9, Smith 2-6. Passing: Bodden Bodden 19-29-156-1. Receiving: Little 7-110, Caldwell 3-20, Earls 3-9, Atwood 3-6, Ulness 1-13, Campbell 1-2, Sturgell 1-(-4).

Standings

Cowapa League

(League, Overall)

Banks 3-0 6-1

Tillamook 3-0 5-3

Seaside 2-1 4-2

Milwaukie 1-2 3-4

Astoria 0-3 3-4

Valley C 0-3 0-7

District 1/3A-East

Rainier 3-0 6-1

Warrenton 2-1 4-2

Yamhill-C 2-1 3-3

Corbett 1-2 2-3

Blanchet 1-2 2-4

Clatskanie 0-3 0-7

District 1/2A

Knappa 2-0 5-1

Gaston 2-0 5-1

Nestucca 2-2 4-2

Sheridan 1-2 2-4

Vernonia 0-3 1-4

