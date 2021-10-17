Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Seaside at Banks, 6:30 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; TBA at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S SCORES
Milwaukie 35, Astoria 34 (OT)
Banks 38, Seaside 0
Rainier 32, Warrenton 12
Knappa 47, Sheridan 7
Ilwaco 6, North Beach 0
Naselle 70, Vernonia 35
FOOTBALL
Milwaukie 35, Astoria 34
Milwaukie 7 14 0 7 7—35
Astoria 0 14 8 6 6—34
First Quarter
MIL: Zane Garvery 3 run (Z.Garvey kick) 1:49
Second Quarter
AST: Trey Woodrich 18 pass from Rocky Rub (Woodrich from Rub) 10:26
MIL: Andrew Igontov 1 run (Z.Garvey kick) 4:44
AST: Rub 1 run (run failed) 1:08
MIL: Davyn Tuel 5 pass from Kaden Harris (Z.Garvey kick) :25
Third Quarter
AST: Luke Cummings 23 run (Cummings run) 4:46
Fourth Quarter
MIL: Brody Thompson 8 pass from Harris (Z.Garvey kick) 11:48
AST: Rub 1 run (run failed) 4:52
Overtime
MIL: Tuel 20 pass from Harris (Z.Garvey kick)
AST: Rub 6 run (run failed)
Milwaukie Statistics
Rushing: Z.Garvey 10-72, No. 22 10-57, Greenberg 1-4, Igontov 1-1, Harris 3-0, Dukes 1-(-3). Passing: Harris 18-26-229-0. Receiving: Thompson 7-103, Lachapelle 7-95, Tuel 2-25, Igontov 2-1, Z.Garvey 1-10.
Astoria Statistics
Rushing: Cummings 34-244, Rub 15-56, Rogers 1-6. Passing: Rub 5-13-55-2. Receiving: McMaster 2-20, Cummings 2-17, Woodrich 1-18.
Rainier 32, Warrenton 12
Rainier 8 8 8 8—32
Warrenton 6 0 6 0—12
First Quarter
WAR: Joshua Earls 1 pass from Hordie Bodden Bodden (pass failed) 8:01
RAI: Stone Ware 55 run (Kenney Tripp run) 6:16
Second Quarter
RAI: Ware 25 run (Tripp run) 8:23
Third Quarter
WAR: Dawson Little 50 pass from Bodden Bodden (kick failed) 7:32
RAI: Ware 27 run (Ware run) 3:00
Fourth Quarter
RAI: Ware 85 run (Tripp run) 8:26
Rainier Statistics
Rushing: Ware 24-327, Tripp 15-70, Womack 3-11, Katon 3-11. Passsing: Tripp 0-3-0-0.
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Bodden Bodden 12-12, Atwood 4-9, Smith 2-6. Passing: Bodden Bodden 19-29-156-1. Receiving: Little 7-110, Caldwell 3-20, Earls 3-9, Atwood 3-6, Ulness 1-13, Campbell 1-2, Sturgell 1-(-4).
Standings
Cowapa League
(League, Overall)
Banks 3-0 6-1
Tillamook 3-0 5-3
Seaside 2-1 4-2
Milwaukie 1-2 3-4
Astoria 0-3 3-4
Valley C 0-3 0-7
District 1/3A-East
Rainier 3-0 6-1
Warrenton 2-1 4-2
Yamhill-C 2-1 3-3
Corbett 1-2 2-3
Blanchet 1-2 2-4
Clatskanie 0-3 0-7
District 1/2A
Knappa 2-0 5-1
Gaston 2-0 5-1
Nestucca 2-2 4-2
Sheridan 1-2 2-4
Vernonia 0-3 1-4