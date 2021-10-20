Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Volleyball — Seaside at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 5:30 p.m.; Ilwaco at Ocosta, 7 p.m.; Naselle at Willapa Valley, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Blanchet Catholic, 7 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 7 p.m.; Naselle at Oakville, 7 p.m.

