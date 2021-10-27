Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Cross-Country — Cowapa League Championship, at Alderbrook Golf Course, Tillamook, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football — Seaside at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Yamhill-Carlton, 7 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at Raymond, 7 p.m.; Chief Leschi at Naselle, 7 p.m.

Cross-Country — District 1 3A/2A/1A Championships, at Sherwood Middle School, TBA

