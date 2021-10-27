Scoreboard: Oct. 28, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Oct 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleTHURSDAYCross-Country — Cowapa League Championship, at Alderbrook Golf Course, Tillamook, 2 p.m.FRIDAYFootball — Seaside at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Yamhill-Carlton, 7 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at Raymond, 7 p.m.; Chief Leschi at Naselle, 7 p.m.Cross-Country — District 1 3A/2A/1A Championships, at Sherwood Middle School, TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cross Country Prep Sport Cowapa League Championship Schedule Golf Course Tillamook Scoreboard Tba Championship School Middle School Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you