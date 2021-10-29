Scoreboard: Oct. 30, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Oct 29, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleSATURDAYVolleyball — 3A state playoff: Warrenton at Horizon Christian, Tualatin, 1 p.m.Boys Soccer — 4A state play-in: Seaside at Hidden Valley, 1 p.m.CROSS-COUNTRYCowapa League ChampionshipsBoys Individual1, Henry Tierney, VC, 16:23.62, Devon Franske, Til, 16:33.53, Johnathan Gingerich, Til, 16:52.44, Jonathan Nerenberg, VC, 17:02.95, Morgan Amano, VC, 17:15.06, Ryan Hoffman, VC, 17:36.87, John Clement, Ast, 17:41.98, James Roehr, Sea, 17:55.19, Tommy Laman, Ast, 18:04.510, John Colquhoun, Ast, 18:26.6(Astoria and Seaside)13, Cole Hudnall, Ast, 19:12.614, Elias Harding-Coe, Ast, 19:14.515, Daniel Messing, Ast, 19:16.1Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter18, Stephen Ero, Ast, 19:27.121, Everett Rollins, Sea, 20:33.022, Brody Brenden, Sea, 20:49.527, Kyan Harper, Sea, 21:53.628, Robbie Bergman, Sea, 21:57.430, Sean Kerwin, Sea, 22:32.0Girls Individual1, Maslin Sigler, VC, 19:56.52, Brooke Heussner, VC, 20:05.43, Jaya Simmons, VC, 20:37.04, Ella Zilli, Ast, 20:54.15, Elise Seppa, Sea, 21:17.6(Astoria and Seaside)11, Layla Varozza, Sea, 22:46.214, Keira Long, Ast, 23:10.315, Margaret Goin, Sea, 23:14.516, Tara Lair, Sea, 23:19.417, Reese Clark, Sea, 23:43.421, Raina Reed, Ast, 25:46.522, Arin Blankenship, Ast, 26:23.625, Brooke O’Connor, Ast, 28:59.7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer State Sport Prep Cowapa League Championships Volleyball Hidden Valley Playoff Schedule Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you