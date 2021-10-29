Prep Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Volleyball — 3A state playoff: Warrenton at Horizon Christian, Tualatin, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer — 4A state play-in: Seaside at Hidden Valley, 1 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Cowapa League Championships

Boys Individual

1, Henry Tierney, VC, 16:23.6

2, Devon Franske, Til, 16:33.5

3, Johnathan Gingerich, Til, 16:52.4

4, Jonathan Nerenberg, VC, 17:02.9

5, Morgan Amano, VC, 17:15.0

6, Ryan Hoffman, VC, 17:36.8

7, John Clement, Ast, 17:41.9

8, James Roehr, Sea, 17:55.1

9, Tommy Laman, Ast, 18:04.5

10, John Colquhoun, Ast, 18:26.6

(Astoria and Seaside)

13, Cole Hudnall, Ast, 19:12.6

14, Elias Harding-Coe, Ast, 19:14.5

15, Daniel Messing, Ast, 19:16.1

18, Stephen Ero, Ast, 19:27.1

21, Everett Rollins, Sea, 20:33.0

22, Brody Brenden, Sea, 20:49.5

27, Kyan Harper, Sea, 21:53.6

28, Robbie Bergman, Sea, 21:57.4

30, Sean Kerwin, Sea, 22:32.0

Girls Individual

1, Maslin Sigler, VC, 19:56.5

2, Brooke Heussner, VC, 20:05.4

3, Jaya Simmons, VC, 20:37.0

4, Ella Zilli, Ast, 20:54.1

5, Elise Seppa, Sea, 21:17.6

(Astoria and Seaside)

11, Layla Varozza, Sea, 22:46.2

14, Keira Long, Ast, 23:10.3

15, Margaret Goin, Sea, 23:14.5

16, Tara Lair, Sea, 23:19.4

17, Reese Clark, Sea, 23:43.4

21, Raina Reed, Ast, 25:46.5

22, Arin Blankenship, Ast, 26:23.6

25, Brooke O’Connor, Ast, 28:59.7

